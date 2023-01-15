G-20 meeting is prestigious for Madhya Pradesh, make it successful: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that India has got the opportunity to chair the G-20 and meetings are also being held in the state.

A two-day meeting will be held in Bhopal on January 16 and 17 which is essential. "94 delegates from 22 countries will be participating in it. The tradition of Madhya Pradesh's folk culture, cuisine, hospitality, and a glimpse of the city's cleanliness will also be presented to the guests," said Chouhan.

Chouhan made the above statement while reviewing the preparations for the G-20 meeting at Samatva Bhawan in CM house on Saturday evening.

After getting information about the preparations related to the meeting, CM Chouhan gave the necessary instructions.

He said, "Information about the traditional dishes made from Madhya Pradesh's ODOP products (One District One Product) like Kodo-Kutki will be given through exhibition and literature during the meeting. Necessary arrangements should be made so the guests get a taste of Indian cuisine. Information about the achievements made in Madhya Pradesh's tourism, wildlife, heritage, good governance and other areas should also be conveyed to the participants."

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, "Preparations related to the meeting are being finalised. Various places in the city will be decorated. There will be a total participation of 300 guests, including approximately 100 guests from other states and 100 guests from Madhya Pradesh. The theme of the meeting, Think-20 under G-20 is "Environment-friendly lifestyle - global good governance with moral values and piety". Americans are the most among the guests of other countries attending the meeting."

"Guests from the UK, Brazil, Indonesia, Germany, France, China, Canada, Italy, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and Mexico along with representatives from South Asian countries Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka and representatives from UNDP, UNICEF and 22 delegates from other international organisations will participate. Betul's famous Bell Metal (Dhokra Art) artwork will be given as a gift to the guests," Shukla added.

It has also been informed that all arrangements have been made for the residence, transport, food and hospitality of the delegates coming for the two-day meeting of the G-20.

The guests will be taken on a tour of the Tribal Museum located at Shyamla Hills, Bhopal. They will also visit Sanchi, a world heritage site in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. The G-20 logo has been displayed on Sanchi Stupa through special electrical decorations.

( With inputs from ANI )

