G Kishan Reddy urges Telangana CM to help CPSUs for renewable energy projects

Hyderabad, July 17 Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has urged Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to extend all support to Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) in taking up renewable energy projects in Telangana.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Union Minister sought his intervention for acquisition/allocation of land by the state government for the proposed projects.

Kishan Reddy wrote that CPSUs under the Ministry of Coal, notably, Coal India Limited (CIL) and NLC India Limited (NLCIL), have expressed a strong commitment to partner with Telangana in implementing substantial renewable energy projects, encompassing solar and wind power plants, pumped storage projects (PSP), and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

According to the Union Minister, these initiatives are projected to attract investments in the range of Rs 10,000 crore over the next three years.

Key proposals include development of solar power plants utilizing Telangana's high solar insolation zones, deployment of advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems to enhance grid stability and energy reliability, pre-feasibility studies and implementation of Pumped Storage Projects to provide critical balancing capacity and formation of joint venture models with State PSUs or on a standalone basis by the coal companies, to ensure faster project execution and maximize local economic benefits.

"These projects would be instrumental in reduction of carbon emission, improved air quality, and sustainable natural resource management. These also offer substantial socio-economic dividends, including job creation, skill development, enhanced energy security, and affordable power access, driving inclusive growth and improved quality of life for all," wrote Kishan Reddy, who is a member of Lok Sabha from Secunderabad.

To take these projects to fruition, he requested that a structured and seamless coordination be established between the state government and the CPSUs.

"Given Telangana's substantial renewable energy potential and the Central Government's unwavering commitment to green growth, this collaboration offers an opportunity to accelerate the state's economic development and position Telangana as a key contributor to India's sustainable energy transition," he added.

