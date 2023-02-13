G20 countries discuss on the guiding principles for Sustainable and Climate Resilient blue economy at the ECSWG meeting

The First G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting concluded in Bengaluru today on a positive note with all G20 countries showed commitment to constructively work towards the objective of the three priority areas of Arresting Land Degradation, Accelerating Ecosystem Restoration and Enriching Biodiversity; Promoting a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Blue Economy and Encouraging Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy. Discussions were held on the creation of circular economies in various sectors including steel and biowaste and the role of extended producer’s responsibility in creation of a circular economy. Also, the discussions revolved around methods to restore land-based ecosystems affected by anthropogenic causes and enhancement of the Global Biodiversity Framework. The idea of a G20 industry coalition for resource efficiency and circular economy was also tabled. Joint Secretary, G20 Secretariat, Eenam Gambhir, made a presentation on the proposed High-Level Principles on LiFE and the Green Development Pact as potential deliverables, being steered by the Development Working Group. The third and last day today commenced with the session focusing on theme of ‘Sustainable and Climate Resilient Blue Economy’.

The opening remarks were made by the Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. M Ravichandran. The Oceans and Blue Economy discussions covered a range of issues including marine litter, conservation and enhancement of coastal and marine ecosystems and marine spatial planning, over three meetings and one side event. The focus of discussions on was on the problem of marine plastic litter and its adverse impacts. The Presidency presented the inception report of the technical study on ‘Accelerating the transition to Sustainable & Climate Resilient Blue Economy’ that would cover all G20 Countries and provide inputs for development of high-level principles on ‘Sustainable and Climate Resilient Blue Economy’. It was also mentioned that Indian Presidency will publish the 5th report on actions against marine plastic litter under the G20 Framework for Marine Plastic Litter, in collaboration with Japan. Delegates expressed support for actions for sustainable use of ocean resources, prevention of pollution and littering and for protection and enhancement of biodiversity. These are critical for building resilience to climate impacts and maintain the carbon sequestration potential of oceans, besides contributing to a thriving blue economy that would support livelihoods of local coastal communities. Towards the concluding session, it was highlighted that the India Presidency plans to convene an Ocean 20 dialogue to facilitate detailed discussion on important aspects on Blue Economy. The Indian Presidency also announced a coordinated beach cleaning event to be conducted on 21st of May 2023 on the sidelines of the Ocean 20 dialogue to emphasize on the importance of action on marine litter and community participation. The importance of LiFE (Lifestyles for Environment) Principles was highlighted, as behavior changes to encourage use of sustainable alternatives to single use plastics, prevention of littering etc. would contribute to clean and healthy oceans.