G20 Presidency Matter Of Pride For India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Today, there is positivity, hope, trust for India across the world. It is a matter of joy that today India has received the opportunity of G20 Presidency. It is a matter of pride for the country, for the 140 crore Indians. But I think this too is hurting some people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha has allocated a time of over 12 hours to discuss President's Address.