G20 summit 2023: Delhi Police conducts helicopter slithering exercise for emergency

Delhi is gearing up to host the G20 Summit which will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10. As an integral part of its preparations, on Friday, the newly recruited trainee commandos of the city police demonstrated their proficiency in the helicopter slithering exercise at Delhi Police Academy (DPA) in Jharoda Kalan, officials said.

Nineteen sub-inspectors, including three women, and 162 constables from the Delhi Police undertook the Helicopter Slithering field tactics drill training, which was conducted using a Border Security Force (BSF) MI-17 IV helicopter here, they said. The constables have undergone three-month commando training at DPA. This rigorous training was essential to enhance the preparedness of law enforcement ahead of the G20 Summit and was carried out under the guidance of BSF Air-Wing and commando trainers from the academy, officials said.

To facilitate this training session, a dedicated helipad was meticulously prepared within the grounds of the academy, they said. During the session, newly recruited constables and sub-inspectors successfully executed helicopter slithering from heights of 7 metres and 10 metres, showcasing their exceptional skill and determination, they said.