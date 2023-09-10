G20 Summit 2023: World leaders arrive at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received G20 leaders at Rajghat on Sunday, where they paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and IMF head Kristalina Georgieva were among the first to arrive at the venue. Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angrakha.' After paying their respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the leaders also signed the 'Peace Wall' at the Leaders' Lounge.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) arrived at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi to offer prayers. Ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit, elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple.