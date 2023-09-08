G20 Summit: Argentinian Prez, EU & EC chiefs arrive

New Delhi, Sep 8 Argentina President Alberto Fernandez arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit which is to be held here on September 9-10. Fernandez was received at the Delhi airport by the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Argentina is among the five new nations who have been included in the BRICS forum.

Argentina's envoy to India, Hugo Javier Gobbi has appreciated India's role in the expansion of BRICS and said that "his country's inclusion in the group would not have been possible without India's support".

Meanwhile, several world leaders have arrived for the G20 Summit in the national capital.

Some of the prominent ones include Nigerian presidentBola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the first head of nation to arrive for the multilateral event.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), arrived at the New Delhi airport on Thursday night to participate in the G20 summit.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund has also arrived for the summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor