G20 summit: Movement of governors, CMs on state aircraft not prohibited, MHA clarifies

New Delhi, Sep 9 Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday refuted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's claim that he would skip the G20 dinner on Saturday due to air restrictions in and around Delhi, and clarified that movement of governors and chief ministers on their state aircraft has not been prohibited.

In a series of tweets, MHA Spokesperson said, "In a news report, Chief Minister Chhattisgarh has expressed his inability to participate in G20 Dinner at Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 9 Sept 2023 due to air restrictions in and around Delhi."

"MHA has clarified to the State that while a high tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 Leaders’ Summit at Delhi on 8-11 September 2023, movement of Governors and State Chief Ministers on their State aircrafts are allowed," the Spokesperson said in another tweet.

The reaction from the MHA came after some media reports cited that Chief Minister Baghel would not be attending the President’s G20 dinner as there were no non-scheduled flights going in and out of Delhi due to security measures for the G20 Summit on the weekend.

