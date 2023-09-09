G20 Summit: Security situation in Delhi under control, says senior cop

New Delhi, Sep 9 As the high-profile G20 Summit is currently underway in New Delhi, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak on Saturday said the security situation in the national capital is under control.

"We have strategically deployed an ample number of police personnel. The environment is tranquil and under control, and we are committed to upholding this state of affairs," the Special CP told reporters at a press conference here.

To bolster security measures, the deployment includes dog squads and mounted patrols equipped with binoculars, specifically focusing on areas in proximity to Pragati Maidan, where the event venue is located, and closely monitoring security arrangements, particularly in the New Delhi district.

Additionally, stringent vehicle and ID checks are being conducted for individuals entering Delhi, with heavy barricades placed in the city and borders as well.

Officials have disclosed that more than 50,000 personnel, in conjunction with canine teams and mounted police units, have been assigned to ensure the security of the summit.

Furthermore, at the exit points of metro stations in New Delhi, commuters' identification documents are being rigorously inspected.

Security forces remain on high alert to prevent any potential incidents.

Police have increased patrolling efforts and stationed additional checkpoints at crucial installations.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the police.

Highlighting the multifaceted security concerns associated with the G20 Summit, police emphasise the national and international dimensions.

"Previous summit locations have experienced law and order challenges stemming from protests by both international pressure groups and local organisations," said an official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor