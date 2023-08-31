G20 Summit: 'Shivling-shaped' fountains in Delhi sparks political controversy

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena of 'seeking applauds after disrespecting Shivlings'.Further, Sanjay Singh demanded an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said action should be taken against the Delhi L-G.Taking to his official X account, Sanjay Singh also shared a screenshot from the L-G's X handle, wherein the latter could be seen inspecting the shivling fountain site in Delhi.

Beautification work ahead of the G-20 international summit, scheduled to be held next month, is underway in several cities, including in Delhi.Meanwhile, a controversy erupted over the fountains installed in the national capital, the shape of which resembles that of a Shivling (a representation of Lord Shiva).Earlier, the BJP had accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of Delhi for the same.On Sunday, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena took stock of preparations and cleanliness and said that everything was going well."Heads of 40 countries will travel through this route. I am happy that this area has been transformed. Fountains have been installed here. 61 roads of Delhi where the movement of leaders will happen have been transformed. Plantation has been done. Roads have been repaired, footpaths have been cleaned and repaired. Everything is going well," Saxena told news agency ANI.