G7 Summit 2024: PM Narendra Modi’s Departure Statement Ahead of His Visit to Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Italy today to attend the Summit of the Group of Seven (G7), marking his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term. Ahead of his departure, he issued a statement.

"At Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's invitation, I am travelling to the Apulia region in Italy on 14 June 2024 to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit," PM Narendra Modi said.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidating the India-Italy strategic partnership and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi's statement read.

During the discussions at the outreach session, the focus will be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South.

"I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit," statement further said.