Gadchiroli police nab 9 kin for brutal murder of ‘tantrik’, wife and granddaughter

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Dec 13 The Gadchiroli police have cracked the mystery of the triple-murder of an alleged ‘tantrik’ (godman), his wife and their minor granddaughter within a week by nabbing nine accused, all close relatives of the deceased trio, a top official said here on Wednesday.

On the night of December 6, Gundapuri village in the Maoist-hit Bhamragad region was rocked by the killings of Devu Kumoti (60), reported to be a ‘tantrik’, his wife Bichhe (55), and their granddaughter Archana Talandi (10), as they slept at their home.

The unknown killers had smashed them with a hammer and stabbed them with a knife in brutal manner, the police said.

The deceased couple’s son, Vinu Kumoti, lodged a complaint with the local police and sensing the severity of the crime, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police, Neelotpal, assigned the case to the Crime Branch team headed by Additional SP, M. Ramesh.

The police teams camped at the Gundapuri village and launched a comprehensive investigation, examining the minutest details of the case, questioning the relatives, neighbours and others, even as Vinu Kumoti said that he did not suspect anyone, nor did his deceased parents harbour any enmity with anyone.

However, four days later, Vinu Kumoti informed the police that just two days prior to the triple-murder, two persons had threatened to kill him and his elder brother when they were returning from their farmland.

The villagers also informed the police confidentially that Devu Kumoti, said to be a ‘tantrik’, allegedly practiced black magic with harmful and often fatal consequences for the victims.

A probe into the alleged victims revealed that they had died due to natural causes or serious illness, but their family members used to take them to different ‘tantriks’ or local quacks for succour.

As Devu Kumoti’s relatives also suspected his ‘magical powers’, they had complained to the village panchayat, which had warned and ordered him to refrain from his dubious practices, the police said.

However, since the panchayat warning apparently had no impact, Devu Kumoti’s angry family members, including Vinu (the complainant), his brother Ramesh, other relatives like Joga, Guna, Raju Atram, Nagesh Yemla, Sudha Yemla and Kanna Hichami, and a son-in-law, Tanaji Kangali, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to finish off their senior relative.

Accordingly, in a cold-blooded operation on December 6 night, they smashed Devu Kumoti’s head with a hammer, and slit his wife Bicche’s and their grand-daughter Archana’s throats with a knife, said Neelotpal.

As the probe seemed to drag at one point, the Gadchiroli police had convened a meeting of the agitated villagers and explained to them the circumstances, how the suspects were not cooperating with the police investigation, and other complexities.

The head of the police probe team, Ramesh, said that after the case was cracked and the nine relatives were arrested, the villagers heaved a sigh of relief and appreciated the efforts of the cops to solve the ghastly triple-murder within a week.

