Gaddam Prasad Kumar unanimously elected Telangana Assembly Speaker

Hyderabad, Dec 14 Gaddam Prasad Kumar was elected unanimously as the Speaker of third Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Protem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi announced that since Prasad Kumar is the only candidate who filed the nomination for the post of the Speaker, he was elected unanimously.

A total 23 sets of nominations signed by members of Congress, BRS, AIMIM and CPI were received on behalf of Prasad Kumar.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, minister for legislative affairs D. Sridhar Babu and leaders of all legislature parties escorted him to the chair.

The Congress party, which formed the government on December 7, had announced the name of Prasad Kumar as the Speaker the same day. A Dalit leader, Kumar has been selected keeping his vast experience in view.

Elected from Vikarabad constituency in the recent elections, Prasad had served as a minister in Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister thanked all the parties for ensuring unanimous election of the Speaker and hoped that they will continue to extend cooperation in taking this tradition forward to fulfil aspirations of Telangana people.

Revanth Reddy noted that Prasad Kumar, like him, represents Vikarabad district in Assembly. He mentioned Prasad Kumar started his political career as MPTC member and went on to win Assembly by-election in 2008 and re-elected in 2009 and became a minister. He was elected from Vikarabad again in recent elections.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the role played by Prasad Kumar in development of Vikarabad constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister said Prasad Kumar comes from a humble background and was well aware of the problems faced by poor and weaker sections of the society. He hoped that with Prasad Kumar as the Speaker, the House would discuss the problems faced by the people and show a way in addressing them.

BRS MLA K. T. Rama Rao congratulated Prasad Kumar on his unanimous election as Speaker. He recalled his personal association when he was minister for handlooms and textiles. He hoped that the new Speaker would safeguard the rights of all members of the House.

Ministers and members of Congress, BRS, AIMIM and CPI congratulated Prasad Kumar.

