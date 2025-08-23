Gadkari proposes futuristic electric luxury buses for MP expressways

Jabalpur, Aug 23 Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed a revolutionary shift in public transport for Madhya Pradesh, envisioning luxury electric buses with amenities comparable to air travel.

Speaking at the inauguration of the city’s longest 7-km flyover, Gadkari said that once the Bhopal-Jabalpur and Bhopal-Indore expressways are operational, the state must adopt next-generation electric buses designed for comfort, speed, and affordability. Developed in collaboration with the Tata Group, the project is on the drawing board for manufacturing these luxury buses in Dharwad, Karnataka.

The Union minister confirmed that similar buses have begun service in Nagpur, and soon, these “aeroplane-like buses” will be seen on major Indian highways, redefining intercity travel for millions. “These buses will feature reclining seats, onboard hostesses, and refreshments like tea, coffee, packaged snacks, and fruits,” he said.

Each bus will accommodate up to 135 passengers, offering a premium experience at a fraction of the cost. “Despite the luxury, fares will be 30 per cent cheaper than diesel-run buses,” the minister added.

The buses will be fully electric, powered by an advanced ‘flash charging’ system that allows them to recharge in just 40 seconds. Charging stations will be placed every 40 km, enabling seamless travel without long halts. This innovation is expected to drastically reduce fuel costs and environmental impact.

Union minister Gadkari urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to ensure that these buses are integrated into the upcoming expressway networks. He emphasised that such futuristic transport solutions are essential for modern infrastructure and sustainable mobility.

Initially, the service will be launched on high-traffic routes such as Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Dehradun, and Delhi-Chandigarh. The broader goal is to encourage commuters to shift from private vehicles to eco-friendly, efficient public transport, thereby reducing urban congestion and pollution.

With this announcement, Union minister Gadkari has signalled a bold new direction for India’s transport sector — one that blends technology, comfort, and sustainability to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving nation.

