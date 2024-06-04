Gadkari, Sule leading; Pankaja Munde, Bharati Pawar trailing

Mumbai, June 4 As the counting is underway, there is a close fight between the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Union Minister and BJP nominee Nitin Gadkari is leading by 21,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Vikas Thakre.

In the adjoining Chandrapur seat, BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is trailing against the Congress nominee Pratibha Dhanorkar as she is leading by 25,000 votes.

In Baramati, where the NCP(SP) nominee Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, is leading by 11,532 votes against the NCP nominee and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar.

In Kolhapur, the Congress nominee Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj is leading by 13,000 votes against Shiv Sena nominee Sanjay Mandlik.

On the Solapur seat, Congress nominee Praniti Shinde, who is the daughter of former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, is leading as she has polled 34,528 votes against BJP nominee Ram Satpute who got 24,284 votes.

In Amravati, Congress nominee Balwant Wankhede got 9,852 votes against BJP nominee Navneet Rana who polled 5,408 votes.

In Satara constituency, the Chhatrapati Shivaji descendant and BJP nominee Udayanraje Bhosale is trailing as the NCP(SP) nominee Shashikant Shinde has taken a lead of 6,000 votes.

In Akola constituency, the Congress nominee is leading as he has polled 16,523 votes against BJP nominee Anup Dhotre who got 15,046 votes and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar who got 12,419 votes.

In Ramtek constituency, the Congress nominee Shyamkumar Barve is trailing as he has polled 4,344 votes against the Shiv Sena nominee Raju Parwe who got 4696 votes.

There is a big tussle between Shiv Sena nominee Shrirang Barne and Shiv Sena(UBT) nominee Sanjay Waghere in Maval constituency.

Barne got 36,547 votes against 34,657 votes by Waghere.

In Shirur constituency, NCP SP nominee and sitting MP Dr Amol Kolhe is leading by 21,400 votes against the NCP nominee and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao.

In Sangli constituency, an Independent Vishal Patil is leading by 24,725 votes against BJP nominee and sitting MP Sanjaykaka Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Chandrahar Patil.

In Raver constituency, BJP nominee Raksha Khadse, who is the daughter-in-law of veteran leader Eknath Khadse, has got 21,790 votes against NCP(SP) nominee Shriram Patil who bagged 14,219 votes.

On the Jalgaon seat, BJP nominee Smita Wagh polled 29,709 votes against 14,477 votes by Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Karan Pawar.

In Dindori constituency, Union minister and BJP nominee Dr Bharati Pawar is trailing as she has polled 22,183 votes against NCP(SP) nominee Bhaskar Bagre.

In the tribal-dominated Nandurbar seat, BJP nominee Dr Heena Gavit is trailing as she got 16,301 votes against Congress nominee Advocate Goval Padvi.

In Beed constituency, the BJP nominee Pankaja Munde is trailing by 1,359 votes as she polled 20,396 votes against NCP(SP) nominee Bajrang Sonawane who got 21,755 votes.

