Gadkari unveils Vighnaharta sculpture in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 4 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday unveiled the life-size Vighnaharta sculpture at the Road Tri Junction in front of the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station on NH-48.

Gadkari was accompanied by Delhi L-G V.K Saxena.

Travelers to and from the IGI Airport, Gurgaon, Janakpuri, Delhi Cantt, and Dwarka will have a full view of this sculpture.

Gadkari appreciated the efforts to beautify this stretch that is frequented by lakhs of travelers every day and described the location of the sculpture to be appropriate for travelers to and from Delhi.

He also congratulated the workers, officers, and all others involved in the upgrading of the stretch of road from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport.

Undertaken as a part of the larger exercise of beautifying and aesthetically upgrading the city in the run-up to the G-20 Summit, this life-size sculpture of 117x54x32 inches in dimension has been sculpted by the noted sculptor from Odisha, Dhruba Charan Swain.

This sculpture was procured after a visit of the L-G to Odisha in June this year, when he scouted for and picked sculptures that include the Vighnaharta installed at this location and the Yakshinis installed at the Ulan Batar Marg and the Yakshini Chowk and the Konark Wheel installed at Dilli Gate.

