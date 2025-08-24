Gaganyaan Mission new chapter in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Aug 24 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Gaganyaan Mission is not only a technological achievement, but also a new chapter in Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), where India stands proudly among the world’s leading space powers.

He was speaking at an event on Sunday at the Air Force Auditorium in the national capital, during which the Gaganyatris, along with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, were felicitated. The event was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Chief of the Air Staff A.P. Singh.

The Defence Minister said Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, during his space mission, successfully cultivated fenugreek (methi) and green gram (moong) in space.

The Minister told Shukla, “The farmer in you did not leave even when you went into space. India has always been an agrarian nation, but none of us ever imagined that one day, an Indian farmer would cultivate fenugreek and moong in space. Your experience will surely prove extremely valuable for our future missions.”

He further said that Shukla’s journey would inspire future generations. “It shows that no matter how difficult the path is, if there is faith in the heart and strength in action, even the sky ceases to be a limit.

Although Shubhanshu wears the uniform of the Air Force, when he went into space, he became not only a representative of our Armed Forces or of India, but of all humanity. This contribution will be recorded in history.”

Rajnath Singh noted that India has entered a new era where space is not just a symbol of military power or technological advancement, but a milestone in the collective journey of human civilisation.

“India has marked its presence from the Moon to Mars, and today we are fully prepared for missions like Gaganyaan. This is not merely a technological achievement, but also a new chapter in Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), where we stand proudly among the world’s leading space powers,” he added.

The Defence Minister underlined that India’s space programme is not limited to laboratories and launch vehicles, but represents national aspirations and global vision. From Chandrayaan to Mangalyaan, India has shown that limited resources cannot stop limitless determination.

He stressed that India views space not just as a domain of research, but as the future of the economy, security, energy, and humanity itself. That is why India cannot afford to lag; it must lead. He hailed astronauts as the pioneers of this national dream.

Highlighting the benefits of space technology, he said that satellites -- whether for communication, weather monitoring, or disaster management -- are already reaching India’s villages and farmlands. In the future, space mining and deep space exploration will change the direction of human civilisation.

Sharing his impressions from a recent visit to the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Singh said he was deeply inspired by its facilities and training environment.

He added that Shubhanshu himself is a living embodiment of that training and discipline. “It makes me proud to see that Shubhanshu has displayed the resilience and courage that truly represent India’s soil,” Singh said.

He also remarked that normally astronaut training takes two to two-and-a-half years, but Shukla completed it in just two-and-a-half months -- a feat reflecting not only his personal capability but also the industrious spirit of Indians.

Concluding, Singh said, “This is not only the victory of science, but also the echo of faith. It is not just a technological achievement, but also a message of dedication. It is not just India’s pride, but also proof of the progress of all humanity. As the Prime Minister has said, this space journey is not an end, but the beginning. India has a long way to go in the space sector.”

