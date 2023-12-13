GainBitcoin scam: SC transfers probe to CBI, orders for trial in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 13 The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI to take over the investigation into various FIRs registered across the country in connection with the alleged GainBitcoin scam involving trading of 87,000 Bitcoins worth Rs 20,000 crore.

A Bench presided over by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, directed the central probe agency to file a charge sheet relating to the case before the special CBI court at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi for trial.

The Bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, modified its earlier order of August 30, 2019 granting anticipatory bail to accused Ajay Bhardwaj subjected to deposit of Rs 1 crore with its registry.

It directed that the above amount be transferred to the trial court in Delhi and clarified that the accused may approach the Delhi High Court, in case, he is not granted regular bail by another court.

Earlier, the top court had pulled Bhardwaj for not complying with its direction to divulge details of the username and password of cryptocurrency wallets to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Bhardwaj and his brother Amit Bhardwaj, the alleged mastermind who died recently, are accused of running a multi-level marketing scheme promising huge returns to investors.

The Supreme Court in March 2020 had set aside an April 6, 2018 circular of the Reserve Bank of India prohibiting banks and entities regulated by it from providing services in relation to virtual currencies.

