Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 3 Killed as 45-Year-Old Bridge Connecting Anand and Vadodara Collapses; Vehicles Fall (Watch Videos)

Gambhira Bridge, connecting crucial routes of Anand and Vadodara, collapsed on Wednesday morning, July 9, killing at least three people and several reported to be injured. The bridge is over the Mahisagar river of Gujarat's Vadodara district in Padra, where several vehicles fell into the river.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 am on Wednesday, according to the Padra police. At least four vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. After receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out four individuals to safety. Rescue operations are underway to locate others who may be trapped below vehicles.

Visuals From the Spot

In Gujarat’s Vadodara, the Gambhira Bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara collapsed.

Several vehicles, including a truck, a tanker, and cars, plunged into the rive. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway. pic.twitter.com/0FFJ4GPZua — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 9, 2025

A 45-year-old bridge over the Mahisagar river collapsed, shocking several people in the region. The bridge connects the Padra and Anand districts. Around 10 people have been rescued alive, while reports indicate that five to six vehicles plunged into the river at the time of the incident, according to India TV news.