Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 9 Dead, 6 Rescued in Tragic Incident, Says Gujarat Home Minister

The death toll in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Vadodara district rose to nine, and six others were rescued on Wednesday morning, July 9, said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. While speaking to the media over the tragic incident, Sanghavi said the investigating team has been dispatched to the scene and a detailed report will be prepared and strict action will be taken in the matter.

"The Chief Minister has sent a high-level committee to the spot and sought a detailed report. He has also instructed strict action to be taken in the matter," Gujarat Home Minister said.

A portion of a 40-year-old bridge collapsed on Wednesday at around 7 am, leading several vehicles to fall into the Mahisagar River. It was reported that the suspension of the vehicle, which had been weakened and depleted for several years, suddenly broke in the early hours, raising questions about the safety of the citizens in the state.

The tragedy led to the falling of two trucks and two vans, including smaller vehicles like two-wheelers. Gujarat Home Minister said that six people have been rescued from the accident site. However, local Gujarati media reports suggest the death toll may increase as more vehicles are believed to have fallen into the water.

After receiving the information, teams from the Vadodara fire department and locals joined the rescue operation which was still going on. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the site. The 900-meter-long Gambhira bridge, inaugurated in 1985, features 23 piers and connects the Vadodara and Anand districts of Gujarat.

The injured people have been transported to the SSG Hospital in Vadodara for their treatment. Vehicular traffic in the area diverted, Borsad taluka bound small vehicles towards Vadodara are diverted to exit via Umeta instead of using the Gambhira Bridge. Heavy vehicles can take the Vasad route. Heavy vehicles from Tarapur to Vadodara have been directly diverted via Vasad towards Vadodara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the tragic incident in Vadodara district and prayed for those who were injured in the incident. I a social media post, PM Modi said, "The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

PM Modi also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for relatives of the victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Narendra Modi wrote in a X post.

"Instructions have been given to talk to Vadodara Collector and make arrangements on priority basis for immediate treatment of the injured. The local municipality and Vadodara Municipal Corporation's fire brigade team are active with boats and divers for relief and rescue work at the accident site, along with this the NDRF team has also reached the spot and started rescue work," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

"The Road and Building Department has been ordered to conduct an immediate investigation into this accident," he added.