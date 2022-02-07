Gambling den busted in Delhi hotel, 8 arrested

New Delhi, Feb 7 A gambling den being run in a 3-star hotel located in northwest Delhi has been busted and eight people arrested eight in this connection, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mohit Sharma, Rishab Jaitley, Aman Gupta, Sachin Chhabra, Manav, Deepak Agarwal, Saurabh Chabbras and Sachin, all residents of Delhi.

DCP, North West, Usha Rangnani said on the night of February 6, a tip-off was received that some persons were involved in gambling activities in a three-star hotel situated in Panchwati Area, Adarsh Nagar.

"Keeping in view of the nature & sensitivity of the information, facts were verified and accordingly a search warrant of the said premise was obtained from the competent authority," the DCP said.

Subsequently, a team was constituted which raided the premises at Food-16 Restaurant cum Hotel, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, where in Room No. 306-307, eight persons were found involved in gambling activities."They were apprehended with toy notes (similar to Indian currency) with face value of Rs 1.5 lakhs and around 200 tokens carrying values of Rs 100 and 50 denominations and 2 decks of playing cards were recovered from the spot," the DCP said.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 3, 4 and 55 of the Gambling Act and further probe is on into the case.

