Gandhi gave message of peace, Godse's followers disturbing peace: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 30 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Mahatma Gandhi had wanted that all castes and religions should live in harmony. Providing justice to all and treating everyone equally was Gandhi's concept of Ram Rajya.

He was speaking to the media after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday on his death anniversary.

Today is the day when Mahatma Gandhi was martyred on January 30, 1948 after being shot by Godse. When Gandhiji was a little late in going for the Bhajan after his conversation with Vallabhbhai Patel, the assassin Godse shot him on the pretext of touching Gandhi's feet. This country gained independence under Gandhi's leadership, the CM said.

Gandhiji chanted 'Hey Ram' even as he breathed his last. He had great devotion and faith in Shri Ram. That is why 'Raghupathi Raghava Raja Ram' was his favourite hymn. Shri Ram was an obedient son and went into exile for 14 years. Godse, who was a fanatic, killed Mahatma Gandhi, who worshipped Shri Ram, who gave ideal governance, he maintained.

“We should all follow his example and treat all religions as equal. Gandhiji who showed the path of truth and non-violence is called the Father of the Nation. There are people among us who worship Godse, the killer of such a great man. On behalf of the people of the state and the government, I pay our respects to Mahatma Gandhi,” the CM said.

Responding to MP Sumalatha's accusation that the Hanuman flag row happened due to the failure of the district administration, the CM said that permission was given to hoist the national flag or the Kannada flag, the flag of any religion, caste or party was not allowed to be hoisted. An attempt has been made to create unrest in the society with the malicious intention of gaining political advantage, he added.

Responding to former CM Kumaraswamy's call for a Mandya bandh on February 8, the CM said that people will decide whether to accept the bandh call or not. They first took permission to hoist the National Flag and instead hoisted the saffron flag, he said.

