Gandhi Jayanti: Uttar Pradesh Government Announces 25% Khadi Discount (Watch Video)

He said, "Today is Gandhi Jayanti, so on this auspicious occasion, the Uttar Pradesh government has started a 25% discount on Khadi. We should purchase every Swadeshi product, including Khadi. Gift it to your friends, family, and well-wishers during festivals. And if we contribute to the advancement of Indian artisans and handicraftsmen by using products made in India, it will lead to India's prosperity and also help promote self-employment and employment within India."

He said, "Before Diwali, I have asked the department to organise a large-scale Swadeshi fair in every district, modelled after the UP International Trade Show...Second, the cleanliness campaign. The Prime Minister, through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, took it to new heights... Cleanliness has become our identity. It has become a brand of India. So this cleanliness program is also a gift of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The double-engine government is making Gandhi ji's dreams, which he saw during the country's freedom movement, come true. Today, on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I offer my humble tribute on behalf of the people of the state."