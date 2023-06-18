Gandhi Peace Prize will give new impetus to Gita Press' religious literature: CM Yogi

Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Gita Press for being selected for the 'Gandhi Peace Prize 2021' and said that the award will give a new impetus to its religious literature.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on his official Twitter handle, "Heartfelt congratulations to Gita Press located in Gorakhpur, the most important center of the religious literature of 'Sanatan Dharma of India', on receiving the 'Gandhi Peace Prize' for the year 2021."

"This award received on completion of 100 years of its establishment will give a new impetus to the religious literature of Geeta Press. Hearty thanks to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this," the Chief Minister added.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Culture said that the jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to select Geeta Press, Gorakhpur for the Gandhi Peace Prize.

This award is given every year to those who follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. It was started by the Government of India in 1995.

The recipients of the Gandhi Peace Prize get Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque, and an exquisite traditional handicraft, handloom item.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press of Gorakhpur, in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

Gandhi Peace Prize 2021, recognizes the important and unparalleled contribution of Gita Press, in contributing to the collective upliftment of humanity, which personifies Gandhian living in the true sense.

Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world's largest publishers, having published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore Shrimad Bhagvad Gita.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor