Gandhinagar Accident: 29-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Hit by Speeding BMW in Gujarat; Driver Held (VIDEO)

Gandhinagar, Gujarat (August 18, 2025): A 29-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a speeding BMW near Vachhani Hospital in Gandhinagar’s Sargasan area on the night of Sunday August 17, 2025. The victim, Shanta Ankush Sunar, who worked at a beauty parlour, was walking on the road around 11:30 p.m. when the car hit her. She suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver, 20-year-old Harsh Amrabhai Moreshwar, fled but was later detained by Infocity police. According to the regional media reports, he had taken a friend’s car for a night drive.

Police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. CCTV footage is not available from the internal road. Further investigation is ongoing.