Gandhinagar Accident: 29-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Hit by Speeding BMW in Gujarat; Driver Held (VIDEO)
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 18, 2025 19:07 IST2025-08-18T19:06:45+5:302025-08-18T19:07:37+5:30
Gandhinagar, Gujarat (August 18, 2025): A 29-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a speeding BMW near Vachhani Hospital in Gandhinagar’s Sargasan area on the night of Sunday August 17, 2025. The victim, Shanta Ankush Sunar, who worked at a beauty parlour, was walking on the road around 11:30 p.m. when the car hit her. She suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
Gandhinagar, Gujarat: A 29-year-old woman, Shanta Ankush Sunar, was killed after being hit by a speeding BMW while crossing the road near Vachani Hospital in Gandhinagar’s Sargasan area late on August 17. The driver, 20-year-old, fled the spot but was later detained by Infocity… pic.twitter.com/4xoGjYoCBR— IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2025
The driver, 20-year-old Harsh Amrabhai Moreshwar, fled but was later detained by Infocity police. According to the regional media reports, he had taken a friend’s car for a night drive.
Police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. CCTV footage is not available from the internal road. Further investigation is ongoing.