Gandhinagar Accident: BMW Hits Scooter , Rider Dies on Spot; Driver Seriously Injured (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 17, 2025 20:17 IST2025-07-17T20:05:29+5:302025-07-17T20:17:17+5:30
Gujarat: Tragic road accident took place in Gujarat's Gandhinagar area, when BMW hit man on scooter. This accident took place on Thursday morning, a footage of this accident has gone viral on social media. Accident took place when two-wheeler was taking a turn. The impact of the accident two-wheeler driver died on the spot, while BMW driver, who sustained serious injuries in the crash, has been admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.
A nearby resident rushed to the scene. Eyewitnesses reported the driver appeared intoxicated, leading to a full police investigation. Case has been registered against the four-wheeler driver and police reported that legal action is underway.
ગાંધીનગર ખ રોડ પર અકસ્માત માં એક નું મોત— Toral Kavi (@toralkavi) July 17, 2025
ટુ વ્હીલર ચાલકને બચાવવા જતાં બીએમડબલ્યુ કાર વૃક્ષ સાથે ટકરાતા એક નું મોત
ચાલક નું ઘટનાસ્થળે મૃત્યુ થયું
સ્થાનિક પોલીસ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી#Gandhinagar#hitandrun@tv13gujaratipic.twitter.com/9mpLQRDrXg
In separate incident Two people died, and three others are feared drowned after a car fell into the main Narmada Canal near Nabhoi village in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Officials from the Gandhinagar Fire Brigade launched a search operation immediately after receiving information about the incident.