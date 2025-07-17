Gandhinagar Accident: BMW Hits Scooter , Rider Dies on Spot; Driver Seriously Injured (Watch Video)

Gujarat: Tragic road accident took place in Gujarat's Gandhinagar area, when BMW hit man on scooter. This accident took place on Thursday morning, a footage of this accident has gone viral on social media. Accident took place when two-wheeler was taking a turn. The impact of the accident two-wheeler driver died on the spot, while BMW driver, who sustained serious injuries in the crash, has been admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

A nearby resident rushed to the scene. Eyewitnesses reported the driver appeared intoxicated, leading to a full police investigation. Case has been registered against the four-wheeler driver and police reported that legal action is underway.

Also Read: Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Drown While Bathing in Meshwo River in Gandhinagar

In separate incident Two people died, and three others are feared drowned after a car fell into the main Narmada Canal near Nabhoi village in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Officials from the Gandhinagar Fire Brigade launched a search operation immediately after receiving information about the incident.