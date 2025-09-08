Gandhinagar to get state-level data centre for revenue records by 2026

Gandhinagar, Sep 8 Citizens in Gujarat will soon be able to access copies of their revenue documents with a single click, Revenue Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma announced in the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a query about the upcoming state-level Data Centre, he said that digitisation of key records -- including 7/12 extracts, maps, measurement details, and other documents under the Revenue Department and land offices -- has already been completed.

The Data Centre, to be built in Sector-14, Gandhinagar, will be a seven-storey facility covering 2,44,725 sq ft. It will house a modern record room with compactor systems, a conference and training hall, and even a museum. The construction is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Significantly, the centre will also preserve historic land measurement records dating back to 1888, from the colonial era.

Vishwakarma said the project aims to provide citizens seamless digital access to land records while ensuring secure backup storage in case district-level archives are damaged or destroyed due to natural or man-made disasters.

“This advanced Data Centre will ensure that even if original documents are lost, a copy can always be retrieved,” he told the House.

In the Gujarat Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, the Revenue Department has been allocated the budget of Rs 16,623 crore.

This allocation is part of the state's total budget of Rs 3.32 lakh crore, which reflects a comprehensive vision focusing on economic growth, women empowerment, education, and infrastructure development.

The Revenue Department's budget encompasses various initiatives aimed at digitizing land records, enhancing disaster preparedness, and improving administrative efficiency.

Notably, the department is working towards establishing a state-level data storage center in Gandhinagar, which will facilitate seamless access to revenue documents for citizens.

Additionally, the department has been instrumental in implementing safety measures, such as the 100 per cent inspection of boilers across the state, which was achieved with an allocation of Rs 22 crore.

