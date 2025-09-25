Gandhinagar Violence: Stone-Pelting Erupts in Bahiyal During Garba Festivities Over Social Media Posts, 60 Detained (Watch Video)

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 25, 2025 11:55 IST2025-09-25T11:53:37+5:302025-09-25T11:55:01+5:30

Late Wednesday night, tensions erupted in Bahiyal village, Dehgam tehsil, Gandhinagar, after a social media post triggered clashes between ...

Gandhinagar Violence: Stone-Pelting Erupts in Bahiyal During Garba Festivities Over Social Media Posts, 60 Detained (Watch Video) | Gandhinagar Violence: Stone-Pelting Erupts in Bahiyal During Garba Festivities Over Social Media Posts, 60 Detained (Watch Video)

Gandhinagar Violence: Stone-Pelting Erupts in Bahiyal During Garba Festivities Over Social Media Posts, 60 Detained (Watch Video)

Late Wednesday night, tensions erupted in Bahiyal village, Dehgam tehsil, Gandhinagar, after a social media post triggered clashes between two communities. The violence broke out during Garba celebrations, with stone-pelting leading to damage to over eight vehicles and a shop that was vandalized and set ablaze. CCTV footage captured men breaking into the shop and causing destruction. Police personnel rushed to the scene to control the situation but were also targeted by the mob, resulting in two police vehicles being damaged. Residents were seen dousing fires caused during the clashes, and a man displayed the damaged vehicles. Authorities quickly deployed a heavy police presence to restore order.

The confrontation reportedly began when a Hindu youth posted “I Love Mahadev” online, urging others to trend it in response to the ongoing “I Love Muhammad” row. This triggered anger among members of the Muslim community, who approached the boy’s shop. When he fled, the shop was vandalized. Several individuals sustained injuries, though no casualties have been reported. Police detained 60 people and registered two FIRs. Investigators are currently working to identify and arrest those responsible, while urging residents to refrain from posting provocative content online and to cooperate with authorities during the ongoing probe.

This incident mirrors similar unrest in Karnataka’s Davangere, where disputes over the placement of “I Love Muhammad” and other flex boards in Karl Marx Nagar led to stone-pelting and property damage. A girl sustained minor injuries in that clash and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Both incidents are linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding the “I Love Muhammad” campaign, which began in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and have highlighted growing communal tensions across different states, prompting authorities to take strict measures to prevent further escalation.

Open in app
Tags :gujaratStone PeltingMuhammadSocial MediaClash squadGujarat Police