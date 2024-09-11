Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Seven Members of Family Drown During Ganpati Visarjan in Gujarat's Patan; Three Rescued, Four Dead (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred during Ganesh Visarjan in Patan, Gujarat, on Wednesday, as seven people drowned in the Saraswati River. According to IANS reports, three individuals were rescued, but sadly, four lost their lives. As of now, one body has been recovered.

In response to the severity of the situation, the SDM, Tehsildar, Fire… pic.twitter.com/OKerimyNbU — IANS (@ians_india) September 11, 2024

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. Rescue efforts led to the discovery of one of the victims' bodies and the evacuation of three others, who were immediately sent for medical treatment. However, three individuals remain missing, and search operations are ongoing.

According to preliminary reports, all of the victims are from the same family. Local officials, including Patan MLA Kirit Patel, the SDM, Tehsildar, fire department personnel, and police, have rushed to the site to oversee the rescue efforts and provide assistance to the affected families.