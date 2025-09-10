Ganesh Visarjan violence: K'taka BJP delegation meets district administration, demands judicial probe

Mandya (Karnataka) Sep 10 The Karnataka BJP delegation met the Mandya district administration in Maddur town on Wednesday and obtained first-hand information on the Ganesh Visarjan violence, which took place on Sunday night, along with the incidents surrounding it. The BJP further demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar and Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandin spoke to the leaders and shared information regarding the incident.

State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Leaders of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, and other prominent leaders were present.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vijayendra stated, "The Mandya SP has provided all details of the incident. The officers themselves mentioned the goonda behaviour by one section of people and their dislike of Hindus entering their locality. If women are agitated in the Mandya region, it shows how far these evil forces have gone."

"Women have never come out on the streets in this manner before. On one hand, the ganja cartel is thriving, and women are not able to walk freely in places like Maddur. The activities of anti-nationals are very much evident. We have discussed this in detail. There is no question of leaving the matter here," Vijayendra stated.

"The government should have acted when stones were piled inside the mosque, and now they are making allegations against the BJP. Let CM Siddaramaiah think any way he wants; we will stand with Hindu activists. The government should invoke the Goonda Act against those who pelted stones from the mosque and send them to prison. FIRs have been lodged against Hindu women, and Hindu activists are being harassed. This development happened due to police negligence," he claimed.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, stated that the authorities have admitted that stone pelting originated from the mosque.

"The authorities told us that the trouble started with Muslim youth pelting stones. They have acknowledged that it was their mistake to throw stones from the mosque," Narayanaswamy said.

"Afterward, the cops maintained that to control the situation, they resorted to lathicharge, even though Hindu activists were not involved in any violent act. The district authorities accepted that the mistake had occurred on their part. However, the District In-Charge Minister, CM, and Home Minister are claiming that the incident happened because of BJP and JD(S) leaders," he said.

"There has never been a Hindu-Muslim clash in Maddur before. The government must understand how the situation has been vitiated due to appeasement politics. If this continues and Hindu activists are targeted, we will neither remain silent nor tolerate it," he stated.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi added that the authorities during the Ganesh Visarjan procession had the mosque’s speakers turned off. "If Muslims are asked not to enter Hindu areas, where should they go? Switching off loudspeakers near the mosque is a mistake. Restricting musical instruments is also wrong. Despite this, music was stopped, the procession continued and suddenly the lights were turned off, and stones were pelted. Who should be held responsible?"

R. Ashoka also responded to Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar's statement that BJP leaders do no other work than promoting rivalry and hatred.

"Let them go to Delhi and get funds for the state. Let them get us permissions for the Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects from the Centre," D.K. Shivakumar had said.

R. Ashoka stated that Congress leaders had no work for five years before coming to power. "They will be in power for only two years in Karnataka. Let them issue any statement they want; after two years, the BJP-led government will come to power, and we will assign work to the Congress leaders."

