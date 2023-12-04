Gang impersonating as police officers to rob spas, call girls busted in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 Three persons have been arrested for robbing people by impersonating as Delhi police officers, using wireless sets and forged identity cards, the police said on Monday.

The official said that besides spas/massage parlours, the accused used to search for call girls through Justdial/ websites and upon contact they used to go to those addresses and looted them.

The accused were identified as Amzad (24), Jishan alias Shanu (30) and Imran alias Pehalwan (32), all residents of Delhi.

According to the police, on November 25, a police control room (PCR) call regarding a robbery at a house in Seemapuri was received where the complainant said that five persons came to the house, thrashed and looted him of Rs 33,000.

In another incident, on November 22, the same type of robbery took place at Dilshad Colony in Seemapuri where the accused impersonated as officers of the Delhi police and robbed Rs 50,000 cash and other articles.

During the investigation, the police team analysed the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the crime scene and followed the criminals via CCTV footage.

“It came to know that the criminals used two motorcycles and one of the bikes was a red coloured Yamaha Fazer,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena.

On further investigation, the police came to know that on November 22 the criminals left one small piece of paper after the robbery.

“The paper was found to be a printout of the online Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) of April 2023. The police team enquired about it from the concerned enquiry officer in the Special Branch and also contacted the applicant who is in Nepal,” said the DCP.

“He gave the printout of the PCC form to a person named Shanu who lives in Ghonda, Maujpur and who represented himself as a Delhi police official to the applicant and assured to get his verification done,” said the DCP.

“Working on technical angles and CDR analysis led to the location of the alleged Jishan. Thereafter, the team laid a trap and apprehended Jishan. Further raids were conducted and two other accused were also arrested. Walkie-talkie, motorcycle with police sticker and siren, police uniform etc. were recovered which were used in the commission of the crime,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that Jishan was the mastermind of this gang.

“He managed the Delhi Police uniforms through his associate Juber. A person called Sameer used to call on Justdial and took the addresses and phone numbers of the spas/massage parlours. Amjad went to the selected place as a decoy customer. On his signal, the rest of the gang members raided that place impersonating as police officials,” said the DCP.

“Imran impersonated as constable Ashok Rana and Jishan used to pose as sub-inspector Zakir Khan and as the leader of the fake raiding team,” said the DCP.

