Gang involved in forced religious conversions busted in Noida; 6 held

Noida, May 6 With the arrest of six persons, including women, the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in religious conversions and forcing people to read Bible after inducing them.

The arrested individuals were identified as T. Ruth, Ishu a.k.a. Aishwarya, Abhirayana, B. Shawn, Rishabh Nayar, and Ravi Teja.

According to the police, on Sunday, based on the complaint filed by a complainant at Expressway Noida police station, Ishu and Ruth enticed his daughter and his brother-in-law's daughter by offering inducements and repeatedly calling them to get converted, and forcing them to read Bible.

"Following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 3/5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021," said a senior police officer.

During the probe, all six accused were arrested from J.P. Cosmos in Sector 134, Noida.

"Police teams are questioning them and their previous involvements is being checked. Police teams are also looking for other gang members, if any," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor