Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Assam's Hojai, 5 arrested

Hojai (Assam) [India], June 11 : Assam Police busted a gang of vehicle thieves from Assam's Hojai and arrested five people, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rahim Uddin, Jainal Uddin, Mahir Uddin, Abdul Lahsib, and Majibur Rahman.

"Hojai police in Assam busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested five. Police also recovered four motorcycles and one four-wheeler. The arrested persons were identified as Rahim Uddin, Jainal Uddin, Mahir Uddin, Abdul Lahsib, and Majibur Rahman," said the police officer.

Acting upon secret information, the police officials launched an operation on Friday night and arrested the vehicle thieves. Four motorcycles and one car were recovered from them.

"Based on secret information, a team of Hojai police district officers launched an operation on Friday night and arrested the vehicle thieves. We recovered four motorcycles and one four-wheeler from Choudhury Bazar and Jaintia Basti," said the police officer.

The police have registered a case, and the investigation is on. The accused will be produced before the court today.

"A case has been registered in connection with this. Our investigation is on. The police will produce the arrested persons before the court today," said the police officer.

