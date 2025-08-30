Gang rape accused shot in leg in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Aug 30 Karnataka police on Saturday shot a gang rape accused in the leg when he tried to escape by attacking policemen in Belagavi district of the state.

According to police, the incident has taken place in the limits of Kittur police station. Ramesh Killar, is the accused person who has been shot in the leg.

Police stated that Ramesh Killar is accused in a gang rape case, a case of dacoity, one robbery and an arms case. Three Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) were executed against the accused.

Gathering information about the accused, the Kittur police team had gone to arrest Ramesh Killar at 6 A.M. on Saturday.

The accused attacked the policemen, stabbed police Constable Sharif Dafedaar and attempted to escape. Sub-Inspector Praveen Gangolli opened fire in the air and warned the accused to surrender.

However, when the accused did not pay heed to the warning by the cops, he was shot in the leg and arrested.

The injured policemen and the accused have been admitted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) hospital. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Earlier, on April 14, a 35-year-old migrant worker who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a five-year-old girl in Hubballi was nabbed within hours and shot dead when he tried to attack the police team which was taking him for questioning.

Police said Ritesh Kumar, from Patna in Bihar, was working as a labourer in Hubballi for the last few years. The accused lured the girl with snacks and led her into a bathroom. Afterwards, he had killed her and escaped from the spot. The CCTV footage showing the accused lifting the child and taking her away had shocked the state.

On March 22, the Mysuru police had shot Adarsh aka Murugan, an accused of a dacoity case in the leg. The accused had attacked policemen with a broken beer bottle, when he was let out to relieve himself while in custody.

