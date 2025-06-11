Gang-rape of minor in MP govt hospital; Congress says case being suppressed

Bhopal, June 11 A disturbing incident of the gang-rape of a minor girl in government-owned Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa surfaced, following which the Congress party accused the government of shielding the accused.

Reports indicate that the crime occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday within the hospital premises.

Referring to the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Congress, along with former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has raised serious concerns about women’s safety, demanding accountability from the government.

Meanwhile, Rahul Mishra, the hospital superintendent, told the media that information about the incident had been received and reported to the police. He denied the involvement of hospital staff in the alleged crime.

Former CM Kamal Nath expressed deep anguish over the incident. Writing on his micro-blogging platform X, he said and alleged that the gang-rape of a minor girl in a government hospital in Rewa once again proves that daughters are not safe in the state.

He called the accusations against the hospital staff shocking and urged that the matter must not be suppressed under any circumstances.

Kamal Nath demanded an impartial investigation, ensuring the victim’s safety and bringing the culprits to justice.

The Congress party has also raised multiple questions on social media and demanded a response from State Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, who hails from Rewa and serves as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to IANS, a senior police officer stated that “the matter is under investigation, and further details will be provided once inquiries are complete.”

Congress has alleged that three outsourced hospital employees were involved in the crime, questioning why efforts appear to be underway to suppress the incident.

On its official handle X, the party wrote, “The hospital’s superintendent, reportedly Shukla’s nephew, has been accused of delaying police intervention and preventing the victim from filing an FIR.”

The party further questioned “whether political power is being prioritised over the dignity and safety of women, asking how long leaders, relatives, and influential figures would continue shielding criminals.”

State Congress president Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari voiced his concerns on X, calling the news of the gang-rape deeply disturbing.

He alleged that “the incident once again highlights the horrific state of lawlessness in Madhya Pradesh.” In his post, he alleged that “three hospital employees were accused of raping the minor girl within the hospital corridors.

Patwari underscored the troubling power dynamics surrounding the crime, pointing out that it occurred in the home district of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who also heads the Health Department. "Adding to the controversy, the hospital superintendent, Rahul Mishra, is reportedly Shukla’s nephew,” he said.

Patwari further said that allegations are mounting that efforts are underway to bury the case rather than deliver justice. He claimed that a “leaked audio recording of the victim’s father reveals disturbing pressure tactics -- an attempt to summon the girl to a rest house.” Instead of ensuring justice for the victim, he argued, “the state’s leaders seem more focused on protecting the accused. He condemned the failure of governance, asking who is responsible for this unchecked impunity.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor