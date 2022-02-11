Gang stealing ATM busted in Delhi, three held in encounter

New Delhi, Feb 11 A Mewat-based gang involved in several Automated teller machine (ATM) thefts was busted by the Delhi Police on Friday morning after a brief encounter during which one of the miscreants was shot in his leg.

The accused were identified as Abid, a resident of Rajasthan, Shakil and Sahib, both residents of Nuh Mewat, Haryana.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said they had received a tip-off that a Mewat-based gang is coming near the Badli police station area to commit an ATM theft.

Based on this information, the police conducted a raid at the specified location. As the miscreants sensed police's presence, they opened fire on the raiding party which soon ensued in an encounter.

"As the cops retaliated with three rounds of fire, a miscreant, Sahib, was shot on his right leg ," the DCP informed, adding the rest of the two miscreants were also apprehended from the spot. The injured miscreant's condition is now said to be stable.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused trio had come to do a recce of the ATM. "Earlier also two ATM thefts were done by the same gang in the same outer north district area," Yadav said.

Further interrogation revealed that a similar incident was committed by them in South Delhi, another in Karnal, Haryana and some in Chennai.The miscreant used to cut open the stolen ATM with a gas cutter and steal the cash in it. "An intensive investigation is still going on," the DCP added.

