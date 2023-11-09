Gang supplying illegal arms busted in UP's Hapur, two held

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 9 The police have busted a gang that illegally supplied arms to Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh districts, and two persons have been arrested, an official said.

The Garhmukhteshwar police of Hapur arrested Mohd Bilal, 22, and Mohd Anas, 20, both residents of Meerut. They seized 21 illegal pistols with magazines, a revolver worth about Rs 4.5 lakh, magazines and 20 live cartridges from their possession.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Hapur), Raj Kumar Agarwal, said the accused would supply arms on demand.

"They would source illegal weapons from the Meerut area and supply them. The gang would sell illegal pistols and revolvers for Rs 30,000-35,000 and country-made pistols for Rs 5,000-6,000. We are questioning them to identify their accomplices," Agarwal added.

"In 2023, Hapur police arrested 734 people accused of illegally supplying arms and running arms factories. As many as 53 illegal pistols worth Rs 16 lakh and 496 illegal pistols worth Rs 28 lakh were seized from them and 547 cases were registered," he said.

