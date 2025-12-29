Ganga panel approves project to protect bird breeding habitats in basin

New Delhi, Dec 29 The 68th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) approved a new project for the conservation of breeding habitats of endangered bird species in the Ganga basin, an official said on Monday.

The project aims to protect breeding habitats of sandbar-nesting birds, including the Indian Skimmer, said the official from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Executive Committee, chaired by Director General, NMCG, Rajeev Kumar Mittal, emphasised an innovative approach to pollution abatement, approved project for Nature-based Solutions for in-situ treatment and rejuvenation of the Shastri Park drain, Gaushala drain, and Kailash Nagar/Ramesh Nagar drains in Delhi and falling in the Yamuna, the official said in a statement.

In line with Namami Gange Mission–II, the project focuses on long-term monitoring, community participation, and evidence-based conservation. Nest monitoring will continue in the Chambal and Lower Ganga and will be initiated in Bijnor, Narora, and Prayagraj, said the statement.

Trained local communities will help protect sensitive sandbars, reduce human disturbance, and support awareness and capacity-building initiatives, it said.

The project is a first-of-its-kind initiative focusing on Avifauna and would complement NMCG’s work on Dolphins, fish, turtles, muggers, etc and would complete the focus on river-related faunal biodiversity, it said.

The Executive Committee also discussed innovations through Nature-based Solutions, conservation of rich cultural heritage and facilitating prompt execution of infrastructure projects.

This is an eco-friendly and effective initiative for pollution abatement and treats raw sewage on-site before it enters the Yamuna using rock filters, stone masonry, and aquatic plants for natural treatment.

As an initiative to preserve rich cultural heritage, a comprehensive master plan has been prepared to restore the natural sanctity and cultural identity of the Gomti River’s origin site at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

The plan includes modern infrastructure development, catchment area treatment, rejuvenation of water sources, and nature-based treatment of sewage from Madho Tanda town. It also includes the development of ghats and aarti platforms, rejuvenation of lakes, and the conservation of turtle habitats. Facilities such as a crematorium, Panchvatika and yoga mandap will further enhance the site’s spiritual and cultural significance.

During the meeting, revised administrative and expenditure approvals were accorded to ensure the successful implementation and smooth operation of various projects across the Ganga basin states, so that project momentum is maintained and intended outcomes are effectively achieved, said the statement.

These approvals will help address practical implementation challenges and promote more efficient use of resources. These decisions represent a significant step towards strengthening the quality, transparency, and timeliness of ongoing initiatives in the Ganga basin and advancing the objectives of river conservation and environmental improvement.

The projects whose execution would be facilitated by these approvals include the 10 KLD Faecal Sludge and Septage Treatment Plant in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh; rehabilitation of existing sewerage infrastructure and renovation of the main sub-station in Kanpur; and the trash skimmer project for maintaining the cleanliness of the Ganga surface in Varanasi, Interception and diversion and STP projects in Danapur, Phulwari Sharif, and Fatuha in Bihar; the interception and diversion and STP project in Phusro, Jharkhand; and minor modifications in two major Ganga pollution abatement projects in West Bengal at Garden Reach and Kooraapukur.

Several senior officials from the Ministry and related agencies were present at the meeting, including Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Water Resources; Nalin Srivastava, Deputy Director General, NMCG; Brijendra Swaroop, Executive Director (Projects); Anup Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director (Technical); S.P. Vashishtha, Executive Director (Administration); and Bhaskar Dasgupta, Executive Director (Finance).

Project Directors from State Governments present in the meeting included Nandini Ghosh (West Bengal), Jogendra Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Animesh Kumar, Managing Director, BUDCO, and Rahul Dwivedi, Director, NMCG, said the statement.

