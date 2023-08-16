Ganga water level near danger mark in UP's Bulandshahr

Lucknow, Aug 16 The water level of the Ganga river on Wednesday neared the danger mark at Narora barrage in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, owing to incessant rain and inflow of water from Haridwar and the Bijnor Ganga Barrage.

Nearly 3,56,483 cusecs of water was released from the Haridwar barrage and 3,70,440 cusecs from Bijnor barrage which is likely to reach Narora barrage within 72 hours.

On Wednesday morning, the water availability downstream of Narora’s Ganga barrage was measured at 178.63 metres.

This is barely .135 metres from the danger mark.

According to irrigation department officials, the water released from Haridwar and Bijnor barrages is likely to reach Narora barrage by Wednesday evening.

