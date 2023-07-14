Gangster alleges extortion, life threat by jail official; court seeks response from authority

New Delhi [India], July 14 : A Delhi court on Friday directed Rohini Jail Superintendent to ensure safety and security of a gangster lodged in the prison in view of alleged threat by the jail staff to kill him. He sought a direction for ensuring his safety and security and registration of FIR.

It is alleged that the gangster is receiving threats as he had filed a complaint against an official and jail staff. He alleged that they were extorting protection money form him and his family members. Family members paid money to the officer through Paytm, he alleged.

Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Sehloth of Rohini court, after hearing the submissions sought a reply from Jail superintendent in person on July 17.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the jail superintendent to ensure safety and security of the accused gangster Praveen Yadav.

It has been alleged by the accused Praveen Yadav that the officials of Rohini jail are extorting the money from him and his family as protection money and now, he is being threatened to be murdered under a conspiracy hatched by an Assistant Jail superintendent, Rohini Jail, Delhi and others as the applicant filed a complaint against their illegal act.

Accused Praveen Yadav alias Model filed an application through advocate Rishabh Jain on May 17, 2023, alleging that an Assistant Jail superintendent, Rohini Jail, Delhi has extended threats and in lieu of providing the protection. The officer extorted money from the family members of the accused/ applicant to the tune of Rs 5,000, Rs 17,000, Rs 10,000 through Paytm.

The court on May 17, 2023, while considering the issue of extorting money from the accused and his family members, had issued direction to DIG Prisons to conduct the inquiry and submit the report on July 5, 2023, the application stated.

It was submitted by the counsel that on July 5, 2023, Interim report was received from the office of Superintendent-ii, DG(Prisons) and further time of four weeks was sought for conducting the inquiry and filing the report.

It was also submitted by the applicant before the court that he is been pressurized by the jail officials to withdraw the complaint levelled by him.

After hearing the submissions on behalf of the applicant, the court requested the office of DG (Prisons) to expedite the inquiry and to file the report within two weeks.

It was further submitted by the counsel that on July 13, 2023, the wife of the applicant visited the Rohini Jail to meet him.

He told his wife that one Assistant Jail superintendent, Rohini Jail, Delhi called him at his office and threatened the applicant while using the unparliamentarily language.

The officer also threatened the applicant for not withdrawing his complaint. The officer threatened the applicant to send him to another jail where the members of rival gangs are lodged, and they will kill the applicant, the counsel argued.

It was also stated in the application that in an FIR P.S Special Cell, the applicant had moved an application before the concerned court.

He had submitted that his name is been linked with the rival gang of Neeraj Bawania and other, in case, the accused is kept in Tihar Jail, then the safety of the applicant may be compromised.

After considering the submissions of the applicant, the court had directed the Superintendent to ensure the safety of the accused and to take necessary actions as per rule.

Praveen Yadav has several cases against him under section related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor