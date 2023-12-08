Gangster involved in 54 heinous cases arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 8 Delhi Police have arrested a 37-year-old criminal, who is found previously involved in 54 heinous cases, including murder, rape, dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder, arms act etc, and dismantled the gang active in Rohini’s Ashok Vihar and Mangolpuri areas.

The gangster identified as Afsar Mohd a.k.a Ashok alias Sohal, a resident of Mangolpuri, was running the gang in his name.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said that on Thursday specific input was received about the movement of dreaded gangster, Afsar, in the area of Vijay Vihar police station.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a police team in the area for the arrest of the target.

"The police team intercepted Afsar when he came in the area on a scooty. On his search, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession," said the DCP.

On sustained questioning, he disclosed that he operated a gang by the name of Afsar Gang in the area of Ashok Vihar and Mangolpuri.

