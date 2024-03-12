Gangster Kala Jathedi Taken into Police Custody Post Marriage to Lady Don 'Madam Minz' (Watch Video)

Gangster Kala Jathedi got married to 'Madam Minz' Anuradha under tight security. Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, a notorious gangster currently behind bars in Tihar Jail, was granted permission by a Delhi court to tie the knot with Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz.' The court allotted a daytime slot from 10 am to 4 pm for the wedding ceremony. Post the wedding he was taken into police custody.

#WATCH | Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri being taken by Delhi Police after his wedding ceremony was concluded.



He married 'history-sheeter' Anuradha Choudhary alias ‘Madam Minz’ today amid heavy security deployment.



Sandeep, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, had been… pic.twitter.com/J82jXPTdZj — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

As the news of the wedding spread, Delhi turned into a fortress, anticipating potential security threats. The authorities were leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and secure event. Various police units, including the Special Cell, Special Staff, and Crime Branch, have been deployed to oversee the proceedings.To maintain order and prevent any unforeseen incidents, guests attending the wedding will be equipped with barcode bands for entry. A strict protocol is in place for vehicle access near the banquet venue, with no exceptions for those without a valid entry pass.Over 250 policemen and Special Weapons and Techniques (SWAT) commandoes, armed with hi-tech weaponry, were on duty to oversee the wedding.

Two doorframe metal detectors were placed at the venue's entry point, ensuring thorough security checks for all attendees. To monitor the activities during the event, a combination of over half a dozen CCTV cameras and drones were employed. Sandeep, once a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 7 lakh on his head, faces a litany of charges, including robbery, murder, and extortion, spanning across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Known for his association with Lawrence Bishnoi, he has been involved in contract killings and extortions with businessmen.

Known for his association with Lawrence Bishnoi, he has been involved in contract killings and extortions with businessmen. The couple's love story commenced in 2020 when Choudhary met Sandeep in Madhya Pradesh's Indore through a common associate, Vicky Singh, who happens to be Anandpal Singh's brother. Choudhary's title, 'Minz,' is derived from her first husband, Deepak Minz, whom she married in 2007 and parted ways with in 2013.