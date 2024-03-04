Gangster Kala Jatheri granted custody parole for marriage ceremony

New Delhi, March 4 A Delhi court on Monday granted custody parole to notorious gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri for his marriage ceremony.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wason of the Dwarka court has allowed Kala Jatheri six-hour custody parole to perform his marriage on March 12, followed by the 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony on March 13.

Kala Jatheri, currently in custody for multiple serious offences, including allegations of running an organised crime syndicate, in which the stringent MCOCA was invoked, sought the parole on humanitarian grounds.

The court, after considering submissions from both the defence and the Delhi Police, granted the relief.

According to the court order, Kala Jatheri will be escorted by authorities for the marriage ceremony on March 12 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Delhi Police instructed to ensure security and safety during the event. Moreover, he is allowed to attend the 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony in village Jatheri (in Haryana's Sonipat) on March 13 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The application for custody parole mentioned Kala Jatheri's constitutional right to marriage under Article 21. Citing the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, it stated the importance of marriage as a social obligation and also expressed concerns over the well-being of Jatheri's elderly parents, who are reportedly suffering from old-age diseases and lack adequate care due to their son's incarceration.

