Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi hospitalised after health deteriorates in jail

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital late Monday night. He had been taken to the hospital from the Bathinda Jail, where he is currently lodged for the murder of Singer Sidhu Moosewala. According to Bishnoi's lawyer, the gangster has had a high fever for sometime now and suffering from a stomach infection. The lawyers further claimed that Bishnoi, who was on a fast for Saawan on July 4 complained of jaundice. This caused his health to deteriorate further.

Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the sensational Sidhu Moosewala murder case. However, in an interview to ABP news in March, Lawrence had said that Goldy Brar was behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and that he was not involved in it.Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa. The case had rocked Punjab politics as he was killed a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police investigating the case made Lawrence Bishnoi an accused in the case after allegedly finding his involvement in the killing of Moosewala. Three alleged sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were wanted in an extortion case, were apprehended in west Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Udit Sadh (31), a resident of Krishna Nagar, Anish Kumar alias Mintu (42), a resident of Nangloi, and Mohit Gupta (27), from Nihal Vihar, they said, reported PTI.