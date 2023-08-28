Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Sabarmati Jail in Rs 195 cr drugs case

Ahmedabad, Aug 28 Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is an accused in the high-profile murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was transferred to the high-security ward at Sabarmati Central Jail here. The move comes in connection with his involvement in a Rs 195 crore drugs case.

Bishnoi was previously housed in Delhi's Tihar Jail but was subsequently handed over to the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in April this year. His arrest was linked to alleged drug smuggling activities with connections to Pakistan.

On September 14 last year, the Gujarat ATS, working in collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard, intercepted a Pakistani fishing vessel named 'Al Tayyasa' near the Jakhau harbour in Kutch district. The operation led to the recovery of 40 kg heroin valued at nearly Rs 195 crore.

The operation also led to the arrest of six Pakistani nationals who were on board the intercepted vessel. The investigation uncovered a larger nexus involving smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan to India, with the seized heroin intended for distribution in Delhi and Punjab.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of two Delhi residents who were supposed to receive the contraband. They were promptly apprehended by the authorities. It was found that the drug trafficking network was orchestrated by two traffickers, including a Nigerian national, who were already incarcerated in Punjab's jails.

The Gujarat Police also unveiled the role of Bharat Bhushan, also known as Bhola Shooter, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in the Morbi drugs seizure of 2021. Bhushan, who recently died in prison, was allegedly operating the drugs network from within Punjab's jail premises.

