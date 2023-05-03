Gangster murder: 6 arrested, 20 detained during police raids in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi [India], May 3 : The massive early morning raids by Dwarka District Police in the national capital and Haryana concluded with the arrest of six people and detention of 20 others, officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Nitin Narulla, Nikhil, Rajpal, Deepak, Mohit, and Jitender Dahiya.

"They have been arrested for various offences under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act", said officials.

The raids were carried out at around 21 places including 15 in the national capital, and six others in Haryana, in search of gangsters and their associates.

The raiding teams also recovered a bulletproof luxury car, firearms, cash, and heroin in raids officials said.

"Dwarka District Police detained 20 people and arrested six others based on the recovery during the raids and searches today," Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshawardhan told media after the massive operation.

DCP Harshawardhan also mentioned the recoveries made during the raids which included a bulletproof Fortuner car, 3 pistols with seven rounds, and Rs 20 lakh cash.

"22.4 gms heroin, 73 gms Amphetamine were recovered during the raids," DCP added.

Dwarka Police raided the hideouts of gangsters and their associates sitting abroad. Raids were conducted at some locations in Delhi including Sonipat and Jhajjar in Haryana.

The officials said that around 300 police personnel conducted raids at 15 locations in Delhi and around six locations in Haryana.

The massive action came a day after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was allegedly killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail on Tuesday.

