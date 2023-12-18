Gangster, shot dead in court, killed due to rivalry in jail, says Bihar Police

Patna, Dec 18 The sensational murder of arrested criminal Abhishek Singh alias Chote Sarkar inside the Danapur sub-divisional court was the outcome of a rivalry in jail, Bihar Police's ADGP, Law and Order, Sanjay Singh said on Monday.

'Chote Sarkar', a native of Bihta was gunned down by two attackers, named Tahsil Jamal and Sabaljeet Kumar when brought to Danapur court for hearing on December 15.

"During the investigation so far and the interrogation of shooters, it has appeared that Chote Sarkar was having rivalry with another gang inside the Beur central jail. They were wanting supremacy in the jail and Chote Sarkar was gunned down due to this," the ADGP said.

He said the attackers, Jamal and Sabaljeet Singh, are natives of Muzaffarpur.

As per the official, two pistols and 9 spent cartridges were recovered from the scene of crime. A stolen bike was also used in the commission of crime and an FIR was registered in this regard in Patrakar Nagar police station in the district.

"Following the incident, we have enhanced the security in all 40 district courts and sub-divisional courts," the ADGP said.

Jamal and Sabaljeet Singh acted as supari killers and the deal was set at Rs 12 lakh. They were given Rs 2 lakh in advance and the remaining amount was to be paid post the crime.

The two supari killers came to Patna a day earlier and stayed in a place near Rajendra Nagar. They reached Danapur court campus via Marine Drive and planned to escape from the place on the same route but they were nabbed.

