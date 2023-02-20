Gangster, wanted in three murders, nabbed from Gurugram: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 20 A 22-year-old gangster, wanted in three murder cases but absconding since 2020, was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Gurugram, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Gautam alias Pehalwan, a resident of Vishnu Garden in Khyala, and an active member of Sunny alias Sai Gang.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Ingit Pratap Singh, police on Friday received specific inputs regarding Gautam following which a trap was laid and he was nabbed from the parking of Civil Hospital, Sector 10 in Gurugram while he was trying to escape on his bike.

Gautam was absconding since 2020 after killing a person in Nihal Vihar area and while he was on the run, he committed two more murders in 2021 and 2022.

"In June 2020, he along with gang leader Sunny and another associate Sonu had killed 'satta king' Bharpreet Singh shooting him from point-blank range in Nihal Vihar area here. They also robbed the satta money at the spot and fled away," said the official.

Again in June 2021, Gautam, along with Sohail, Rafik and others, had killed property dealer Vinod Bhati in Khyala area. In December last year, Gautam and Sonu killed Ashok in Raghubir Nagar area.

"The duo was on a bike and Sonu had fired rounds at the deceased. Sonu believed that the deceased was involved in the murder of his cousin which took place in April 2022," the DCP said.

Police have recovered a single-shot pistol along with 14 bullets and a bike used in the 2022 murder from his possession.

