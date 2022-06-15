'Gangsters born under previous governments': Aravind Kejriwal backs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

With the Opposition criticising the AAP-led Punjab government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state following singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the state has now got an honest government and that gangsters were born in the state under previous governments.

"I ask the Opposition, has Mann Sahib brought gangsters with him? These gangsters were born under previous governments. No one can protect gangsters and anti-national elements," said Arvind Kejriwal backing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal was in Jalandhar to launch the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi.

"Patiala clashes accused were caught within 24 hours. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested by Punjab Police," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

According to him, the AAP-led Punjab government in the last three months has achieved tasks that previous governments could not achieve despite years of being in power.

"There is an honest government in Punjab now. In the last three months, this Punjab government has achieved tasks that previous governments could not achieve over years of being in power," said Kejriwal in Jalandhar.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab has been under severe criticism from the Opposition parties over the rising crime graph in the state right from violent clashes in Patiala to an attack at its intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the recent broad daylight killing of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

( With inputs from ANI )

