Gangsters must be dealt with iron hands, says Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, Sep 30 Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday said a free hand has been given to all officers to deal with gangsters and anti-social elements.

“Accountability of every officer from the rank of a constable to the SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) will be fixed and no laxity will be tolerated on the gangster and drug fronts,” he warned.

The DGP was chairing a state-level law and order virtual meeting of all senior officers up to the rank of Station House Officers to devise a comprehensive action plan in the run-up to the festive season. The DGP directed them to remain fully alert and committed to ensuring peace, harmony, and the safety of all citizens.

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Gangster Task Force -- AGTF) Promod Ban and ADGP (Counter Intelligence) Amit Prasad were among the other senior officers who attended the meeting.

On the drug front, the DGP praised the force for the appreciable work done under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ anti-drugs campaign, which has resulted in an impressive 87 per cent conviction rate in NDPS cases. He stressed the need for professional investigation to establish linkages to identify the source of consignments and reach the ‘big fish’. He directed that the seized mobile phones of notorious suppliers should be sent for forensic analysis to expose the chain and make further arrests.

The DGP also asked officials to make the maximum use of Section 64-A of the NDPS Act, which provides an opportunity to a drug consumer caught with a few grams of heroin or narcotic powder for rehabilitation. He also appreciated the work on the Safe Punjab anti-drugs Chatbot, which has witnessed a 33-35 per cent first information report (FIR) conversion rate, and exhorted officers to take public inputs received on it seriously and develop them.

To tackle the critical issue of staff shortage, the DGP said the government has created 1,600 posts, comprising 150 Inspectors, 450 Sub-Inspectors, and 1,000 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, to be filled through promotions.

Reviewing the organised crime scenario, DGP Gaurav Yadav asked police officials to identify associates of gangsters and put them behind bars. “You have full protection and support from the department. Deal with the gangsters fearlessly,” he said.

